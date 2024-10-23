After Turkey Sybiha will continue its tour of Arab countries and Africa: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will visit Oman, Angola, Egypt and South Africa on October 23-28. The purpose of the visits is to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue and economic cooperation. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"After his visit to Turkey, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will visit four states of the Arab world and Africa on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to promote the Peace Formula, develop political dialogue, consolidate humanitarian and energy support for Ukraine, and develop trade and economic cooperation. On October 23-28, the Foreign Minister will visit the Sultanate of Oman, the Republic of Angola, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of South Africa," the Foreign Ministry said.
It is stated that on October 23, the Minister will hold talks with the political leadership of the Sultanate of Oman and the Ukrainian community.
On October 24 and 25, the Foreign Minister will visit Angola. In Lusaka, he is scheduled to hold talks with low-level Angolan officials and meet with Ukrainians in Angola.
On October 26, the Minister will visit the Arab Republic of Egypt. In Cairo, he will hold talks with high-ranking Egyptian officials and the leadership of the Arab League, sign bilateral documents and meet with the Ukrainian community.
On October 27-28, Andriy Sybiha will visit the Republic of South Africa. In Johannesburg, he is scheduled to hold talks with high-ranking South African officials, business representatives, leading experts and the Ukrainian community.
Sibiga briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Ukraine's Victory Plan21.10.24, 13:00 • 15924 views