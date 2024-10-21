Sibiga briefs Turkish Foreign Minister on Ukraine's Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga briefed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Ukraine's Victory Plan. They also discussed the importance of avoiding competition between peace initiatives and the division of the world into blocs. Sibiga said this during a joint press conference with him, UNN reports.
Sibiga noted that it is important for Ukraine that Turkey supports the peace formula and is a leader in food security. He emphasized that the Peace Formula is the only realistic way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.
Today we talked, among other things, about the importance of avoiding competition between peace initiatives and splitting the world into blocs. All peace-loving states are interested in restoring a just peace and respect for the UN Charter. I am convinced that Turkey can play an important role in this. I also informed my Turkish colleague about the Victory Plan presented by President Zelenskyy
The Minister emphasized that the Victory Plan is not a replacement for the Peace Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation.
Sibiga began a visit to Turkey.
On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan , which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.