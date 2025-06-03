In the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Holy Rosary in the city of Vladimir (Russia), the icon of Blessed Clement Sheptytskyi was dismantled by order of the local prosecutor's office.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the report, the icon of Blessed Clement Sheptytskyi, which was placed on one of the walls of the church, was removed after publications in local media, where he was called a "nationalist" and "associate of Ukrainian nationalists-Bandera followers".

After these publications, about seven people from different cities of Russia appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office with a request to check the materials for inciting interethnic and interreligious hatred. In mid-May, the parish of the Holy Rosary in Vladimir received a submission from the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office states that the public placement of the icon of Clement Sheptytskyi is unacceptable due to Article 13 of Federal Law No. 114 "On Counteracting Extremist Activity". The parish was required to immediately eliminate the violation of the law and bring to justice the employees who allowed the violation - Zebra TV quotes the document.

The prosecutor's order was executed at the end of May. Reference Clement Sheptytskyi (1869–1951) is a blessed hieromartyr of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, archimandrite of the Holy Dormition Univ Lavra, exarch of the Apostolic Exarchate of Russia. In 2001, he was recognized as a Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust.

Let us remind

In October 2023, a memorial dedicated to foreigners who died in the Vladimir Central Prison, including Clement Sheptytskyi, was dismantled in Vladimir (Russia). Local authorities explained the dismantling by the need for repair work.

Liberation of Slobozhanshchyna: the military returned the stolen armchair of Metropolitan Sheptytskyi to Lviv