Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine and the Russian Federation have agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov, after the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We insist on the release and return of all our prisoners and kidnapped children. As for the exchange of prisoners of war, we agreed to exchange everyone for everyone, especially seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, the second category is young soldiers from 18 to 25 years old, we also exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers. We provided the other party with a list of children deported to Russia, which includes several hundred children, and this is our priority - said Umerov.

He added that Ukraine is committed to the process of peaceful settlement, especially if children from this list are returned by Russia, it will be a good indicator that the Russian Federation is ready for this too.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

There will be a third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine for some time.

The Ukrainian side initiated holding another meeting with Russia in the period from June 20 to 30.