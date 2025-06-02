$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10371 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 20750 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 40352 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 75605 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 127232 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143905 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198964 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211417 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121605 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291587 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 75605 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291587 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335856 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 349057 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353941 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 85397 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117673 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197516 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138761 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 169078 views
Actual

Financial Times

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Hryvnia

Tu-160

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7998 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a prisoner of war exchange, particularly those who are seriously ill and individuals under the age of 25. Additionally, Ukraine has handed over a list of deported children.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine and the Russian Federation have agreed to exchange all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustam Umerov, after the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, reports the correspondent of UNN.

We insist on the release and return of all our prisoners and kidnapped children. As for the exchange of prisoners of war, we agreed to exchange everyone for everyone, especially seriously wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, the second category is young soldiers from 18 to 25 years old, we also exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers. We provided the other party with a list of children deported to Russia, which includes several hundred children, and this is our priority

- said Umerov.

He added that Ukraine is committed to the process of peaceful settlement, especially if children from this list are returned by Russia, it will be a good indicator that the Russian Federation is ready for this too. 

Let us remind you

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour.

There will be a third round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine for some time.

During the negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people.

The Ukrainian side initiated holding another meeting with Russia in the period from June 20 to 30

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9