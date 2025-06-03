$41.620.09
Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1938 views

Netflix presented a teaser for Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" film, which gained 11 million views on X. Starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, the release is scheduled for November 2025.

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

Netflix presented the first teaser of the new film "Frankenstein" directed by Guillermo del Toro at the TUDUM event, and it instantly blew up the Internet, gaining over 11 million views on the X platform alone in a day.

This is reported by UNN with a link to NewsWeek.

Details

The film "Frankenstein" — a new экранізация classic novel Mary Shelley — will be one of the biggest releases of Netflix in 2025.

It was directed by three-time Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro, and the main roles were played by Oscar Isaac (Doctor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (Monster).

Netflix has already released an extended teaser lasting more than two minutes, in which you can see the first scenes from the film. The frame features stylish gothic, gloomy atmosphere and del Toro's signature style. According to the publication, yesterday, the number of its views on X reached 11 million. The official synopsis reads:

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro экранізує classic story of Mary Shelley about Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but selfish scientist who оживляє creature in a terrifying experiment that eventually leads to the death of both the creator and his tragic creation

The cast of the film

Oscar Isaac — Dr. Victor Frankenstein; Jacob Elordi — Monster; Mia Goth — Elizabeth; Christoph Waltz — Harland; Ralph Ineson — Professor Krempe; David Bradley — Blind; Charles Dance, Burn Gorman, Felix Kammerer — supporting roles.

Although a full-length trailer has not yet been presented, Netflix is expected to release it closer to the autumn premiere. It is known that the release of Frankenstein on the Netflix platform is scheduled for November 2025.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that Netflix released teaser for the second season of "Wednesday", where Tyler Galpin was shown in a mental hospital. The premiere of the new season is expected in August-September 2025, most of the actors will return to their roles.

The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season20.02.25, 15:18 • 110156 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Netflix
