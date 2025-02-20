The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

The series The Last Of Us will return to the screens very soon, NME reports, UNN writes.

Details

Ever since the first season of The Last Of Us ended in 2023, viewers and fans of the beloved video game franchise have been eager to find out what happens next in the Joel and Ellie saga.

Earlier this year, HBO offered fans a brief update that the second season would be released in April. However, the official release date has now been confirmed: The Last Of Us season two will premiere on April 13 on HBO and Max.

The second season will feature the return of Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, respectively, as well as new characters.

While there are only two The Last Of Us games to draw from right now, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orci suggested earlier this month that the show could have four seasons: "We don't have a full or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm it, but it looks like it's this season and then two more seasons after that, and we'll be done.

Her comment echoes that of showrunner Craig Mazin, who said in August 2023 that they were considering a four-season "run." "It could end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number.

The author of the game, Neil Druckmann, took a similar position regarding The Last Of Us Part 3. "Just because something is successful, people think there's all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That's not the case," he said. However, a new documentary about the creation of the games has shown that there is a "concept" for a third game. "It feels like there's probably another chapter to this story," he said.

Recently, Mazin also explained how the second season of The Last Of Us will differ from the games. "There's not a lot of violent action from moment to moment. There is more drama. I'm not saying there is no action. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it," he said.

