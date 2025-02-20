The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
09:14 AM • 122188 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81446 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 132829 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95244 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98659 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100324 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

April 2, 10:51 AM • 152081 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

April 2, 10:44 AM • 210615 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

April 2, 09:04 AM • 195075 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2934 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119609 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540892 views
Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9226 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20060 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28413 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60370 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142410 views
Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

The Last of Us series has received a release date for the second season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110132 views

The second season of The Last of Us will be released on April 13 on HBO and Max with the return of the main actors. HBO management is considering the possibility of creating four seasons of the series.

The series The Last Of Us will return to the screens very soon, NME reports, UNN writes.

Details

Ever since the first season of The Last Of Us ended in 2023, viewers and fans of the beloved video game franchise have been eager to find out what happens next in the Joel and Ellie saga.

Earlier this year, HBO offered fans a brief update that the second season would be released in April. However, the official release date has now been confirmed: The Last Of Us season two will premiere on April 13 on HBO and Max.

The second season will feature the return of Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, respectively, as well as new characters.

While there are only two The Last Of Us games to draw from right now, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orci suggested earlier this month that the show could have four seasons: "We don't have a full or final plan, but I think it's looking like four seasons. I wouldn't want to confirm it, but it looks like it's this season and then two more seasons after that, and we'll be done.

Her comment echoes that of showrunner Craig Mazin, who said in August 2023 that they were considering a four-season "run." "It could end up being three or five. But four seems like a good number.

The author of the game, Neil Druckmann, took a similar position regarding The Last Of Us Part 3. "Just because something is successful, people think there's all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That's not the case," he said. However, a new documentary about the creation of the games has shown that there is a "concept" for a third game. "It feels like there's probably another chapter to this story," he said.

Recently, Mazin also explained how the second season of The Last Of Us will differ from the games. "There's not a lot of violent action from moment to moment. There is more drama. I'm not saying there is no action. It's just, again, different priorities and how you approach it," he said.

The Last of Us series received the first teaser for the second season05.08.24, 15:00 • 105559 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

