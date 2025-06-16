$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
07:28 PM
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
01:59 PM
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4986 views

In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs. The head of the KCMA reported that an enemy drone was recorded over the capital, and urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters.

Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded.

Enemy drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Enemy UAV movement recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders 

- the message says.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

Add

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, an enemy UAV was recorded over the capital.

It may be loud! 

- he emphasized.

Tkachenko emphasized that the Russians are launching their deadly iron from different directions, many are already in the airspace of Ukraine.

Kyiv residents, do not neglect the air raid alert signal, stay in shelters! 

- summarized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv and the region: environmental damage reached UAH 5.7 million16.06.25, 13:26 • 2650 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine
