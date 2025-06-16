Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded.

Enemy drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Enemy UAV movement recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders - the message says.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, an enemy UAV was recorded over the capital.

It may be loud! - he emphasized.

Tkachenko emphasized that the Russians are launching their deadly iron from different directions, many are already in the airspace of Ukraine.

Kyiv residents, do not neglect the air raid alert signal, stay in shelters! - summarized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

