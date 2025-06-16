Russian drone attack on Kyiv and the region: environmental damage reached UAH 5.7 million

In two weeks of June, Kyiv and the Kyiv region became the epicenter of one of the most destructive attacks by Russian drones. The capital region suffered large-scale environmental damage. In monetary terms, the losses amount to at least 5.7 million hryvnias. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Details

According to experts, in a few days, only on June 6 and 10, 1,902 tons of harmful substances entered the air of the capital region.

All these incidents were accompanied by unorganized emissions of pollutants into the atmosphere - without filtration, in combat conditions. Massive burning of fuel, building materials, plastics, and equipment was recorded.

This is not only the destruction of infrastructure - it is the systemic destruction of the environment, air pollution and the creation of long-term risks to the health of the capital's residents. - noted in the department.

Let us remind you

Russian aggression against Ukraine has turned into a global environmental threat. Daily shelling causes tons of emissions of harmful substances into the air, harms nature and threatens the climate stability of the entire continent. According to the Ministry of Environment, in just ten days in June, more than 82 cases of destruction, thousands of tons of pollution and millions of dollars in losses were recorded.