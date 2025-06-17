Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, explosions were heard in Kyiv against the background of an attack by Russian Shahed strike drones. Air defense is working. City authorities reported falling debris, fires, and a call for medics. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of June 16, Timur Tkachenko warned of possible explosions in Kyiv due to an attack by Russian UAVs.

Enemy UAV over the capital. It may be loud! - the message says.

On Tuesday, June 17, at 00:17, the head of the KCMA reported the fall of debris in one of the districts of the Ukrainian capital.

A Shahed fall was recorded in the Solomyanskyi district, without further ignition - he wrote.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko warned about the work of air defense in Obolon at 00:26.

At 00:30 he informed about the call of medics in the Solomyanskyi district.

Call for medics in the Solomyanskyi district. The team is on site. Rescuers are also on their way. - Klitschko noted.

"Enemy UAVs are still entering the city from the north. Stay in shelters!", 0 warned the Kyiv City Head.

At 00:36, Timur Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel that cars caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the attack.