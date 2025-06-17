Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Mass UAV attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, one person in serious condition (updated)
10:15 PM • 1156 views
Mass UAV attack on Kyiv: 9 injured, one person in serious condition (updated)
07:28 PM • 8022 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 31919 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 70575 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 70820 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 83018 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 166736 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 78907 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 77263 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59995 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
65%
748mm
Popular news
COVID has a new Nimbus strain: doctors warn of a "very painful" symptomJune 16, 02:03 PM • 3460 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 37653 views
If Russia had not been expelled from the G8, there would be no war now - TrumpJune 16, 04:06 PM • 7106 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 17243 views
Air defense is shooting down enemy drones in the Kyiv region. The movement of UAVs over the capital has been recorded. 06:29 PM • 11915 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 133799 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 155218 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 185664 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 257230 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 313898 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created 05:56 PM • 17283 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 37700 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 104834 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 89201 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78139 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2990 views

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones. Debris fell in the Solomyanskyi district, where medics were called, and cars caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, air defense is working.

Kyiv under attack by enemy "Shaheds": air defense is working, falling debris recorded, cars are on fire

On the night of Tuesday, June 17, explosions were heard in Kyiv against the background of an attack by Russian Shahed strike drones. Air defense is working. City authorities reported falling debris, fires, and a call for medics. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

On the evening of June 16, Timur Tkachenko warned of possible explosions in Kyiv due to an attack by Russian UAVs.

Enemy UAV over the capital. It may be loud!

- the message says.

On Tuesday, June 17, at 00:17, the head of the KCMA reported the fall of debris in one of the districts of the Ukrainian capital.

A Shahed fall was recorded in the Solomyanskyi district, without further ignition

- he wrote.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko warned about the work of air defense in Obolon at 00:26.

At 00:30 he informed about the call of medics in the Solomyanskyi district.

Call for medics in the Solomyanskyi district. The team is on site. Rescuers are also on their way.

- Klitschko noted.

"Enemy UAVs are still entering the city from the north. Stay in shelters!", 0 warned the Kyiv City Head.

At 00:36, Timur Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel that cars caught fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the attack.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Shahed-136
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9