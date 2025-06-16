General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the appearance in the reports on the fighting at the front of a new direction - North-Slobozhansky, due to the activation of the enemy in the border area of the Sumy region, and the Kharkiv direction will now be called South-Slobozhansky, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, writes UNN.

In connection with the activation of the enemy in the border area of the Sumy region and the importance of informing the public about the progress of repelling the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 16.06.2025 in its daily reports will report on the course of hostilities in another direction - North-Slobozhansky. In addition, the Kharkiv direction was renamed South-Slobozhansky - reported in the General Staff in social networks.

They reminded that operational information on the Russian invasion is published on the official pages of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine three times a day - as of 08.00, 16.00 and 22.00.

