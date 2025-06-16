Most battles in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 175 battles took place in the past day on the front in three directions - Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat clashes took place over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 4 missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,852 shellings, 67 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,081 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Kamyanka and towards Dovgenky.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Zagryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, towards Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance near Kopanky, Novoegorivka, Lypove and in the directions of Shandrigolove, Olgivka, Karpivka, Torske and Grigorivka.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four assaults by the occupying forces near Serebryanka and Grigorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes were recorded near Chasov Yar, Bila Gora, Novomarkove and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk, towards Rusyniy Yar, Novospassky, Oleksandro-Kalinove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, our defenders stopped 32 attempts by the enemy to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Konstantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novy Komar and towards Zaporizhzhia, Novoukrainka, Myrny, Shevchenko, Odradny, Bogatyr.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assault actions in the area of Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 24 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 25 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 233 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

