Most battles in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

$41.450.04
48.080.00
ukenru
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
06:29 AM • 3058 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9984 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 18923 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 53284 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 117413 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 110885 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 101712 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 90280 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 72314 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 57578 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is workingJune 15, 09:19 PM • 40934 views
Iran must stop its nuclear program if it wants the attacks to stop - Israeli Prime MinisterJune 15, 10:20 PM • 66982 views
The Russian Federation is preparing pseudo-elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with electronic voting - CNSJune 16, 12:24 AM • 40989 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine02:17 AM • 44666 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)02:54 AM • 45717 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 81802 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 153792 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 213000 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 219387 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 234893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 39480 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 36666 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 135325 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 74125 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 122441 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Most battles in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

Over the past day, 175 combat clashes took place at the front, more than half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 4 missile and 54 air strikes.

Most battles in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk directions: map from the General Staff

More than half of the 175 battles took place in the past day on the front in three directions - Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Kursk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat clashes took place over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched 4 missile and 54 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,852 shellings, 67 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3,081 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions seven times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Kamyanka and towards Dovgenky.

In the Kupyansk direction, 11 attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Golubivka, Zagryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, towards Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance near Kopanky, Novoegorivka, Lypove and in the directions of Shandrigolove, Olgivka, Karpivka, Torske and Grigorivka.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four assaults by the occupying forces near Serebryanka and Grigorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes were recorded near Chasov Yar, Bila Gora, Novomarkove and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk, towards Rusyniy Yar, Novospassky, Oleksandro-Kalinove and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka and Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, our defenders stopped 32 attempts by the enemy to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Konstantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novy Komar and towards Zaporizhzhia, Novoukrainka, Myrny, Shevchenko, Odradny, Bogatyr.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assault actions in the area of Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky and Prydniprovsky directions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 24 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes using 25 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 233 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Enemy losses: 1220 Russians and 42 artillery systems eliminated in a day 13.06.25, 07:54 • 4136 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9