Over the day of June 12, Russian troops lost 1,220 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the enemy's losses exceeded one million people killed and wounded.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1001560 (+1220) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10934 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22791 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 29105 (+42)

MLRS ‒ 1415 (+3)

air defense equipment ‒ 1184 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40507 (+72)

cruise missiles ‒ 3337 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 51821 (+106)

special equipment ‒ 3914 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

