168 combat clashes on the front: General Staff says the enemy used 863 drones and carried out 3536 shellings

In total, there have been 168 combat clashes since the beginning of this day.

Russian invaders launched 62 air strikes, dropping 92 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 863 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and carried out 3,536 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked in the directions of Pishchane and Novoplatonivka - Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attempts to advance, and one more battle is ongoing until now.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske and in the direction of the settlement of Shandryholove. Six battles are not abating.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled three assaults by the occupation forces in the areas of Serebryanka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the direction of Bila Hora. The Defense Forces repelled five attacks by the invaders, and one is ongoing until now.

Twenty times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction - near the settlements of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the direction of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Oleksandro-Kalynove and Yablunivka. Three battles have not yet ended.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Malinivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove and in the directions of Oleksiivka, Poltavka and Muravka. Our defenders stopped 38 enemy assault actions, and six more battles are ongoing. The settlement of Kozatske was subjected to air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 169 occupiers were neutralized, 107 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one radar station, eight unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, four motorcycles, a satellite communication terminal, as well as three cannons and a mortar of the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried twenty-eight times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Bahatyr, Skudne, Dniproenerhiya, Fedorivka, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Novyi Komar, Shevchenko and towards the settlements of Myrne, Zaporizhzhia, Komar. Seven battles are currently ongoing. Pryyutne, Novopil and Olhivske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action near the settlement of Malinivka, and also launched air strikes on the areas of Novozlatopol, Hulyaypole, Prymorske, Bilohirya and Chumatske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions in the area of Novodandriivka and towards Pavlivka. Ukrainian units repelled all attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Verkhnya Krynytsia and Kamyanske.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked once towards the positions of our defenders, without success. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Lviv.

In the Kursk direction, there have been 22 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, three of which are ongoing. The enemy also launched 16 air strikes, dropping 33 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 158 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

