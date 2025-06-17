Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attack

On the night of June 17, during a massive enemy shelling by UAVs in Kyiv, some districts of the capital experienced power outages. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), reports UNN.

Power supply interruptions are recorded in the capital - the message reads.

"The reasons are being established. Details are being clarified," KMVA added.

Recall

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was massively attacked by Russian drones. Explosions are heard in the city, and the authorities report casualties.