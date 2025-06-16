Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck

This Saturday, June 21, will be the Day of the Summer Solstice - when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and the day becomes the longest, and the night - the shortest. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko especially for the readers of UNN gave important tips on what to do on this day.

According to Bazylenko, the Summer Solstice is not just an astronomical phenomenon - it is a sacred boundary of the season, which opens a new period of strength.

In folk tradition, it was believed that nature on this day speaks to man directly: you can ask for luck, love, health, peace. A wish made on this day takes on special weight. And the light that envelops the earth cleanses the soul - stressed Bazylenko.

What makes this day especially magical

1. Conjunction of Mercury with the White Moon in Cancer

This is a subtle, gentle aspect that opens a window to spiritual protection and ancestral memory. The White Moon is a symbol of goodness, angelic support, and Mercury is a word, understanding, communication.

On this day it is good:

– to speak gratitude,

– to appeal to ancestors,

– to write letters of dreams and intentions.

Everything said or written with love will be heard. - noted Bazylenko.

2. The sun moves into the sign of Cancer and begins to converge with Jupiter

This is like a solar blessing on the home, family, and spiritual life. Cancer is responsible for roots, heart, intuition - and Jupiter enhances and expands these themes.

Well:

– to think about what a real "home" is for you,

– to do small family rituals,

– to start something new in your personal life.

