Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Military personnel will be able to submit online reports for combatant status, change of details, certificate of family and leave to care for a child. The total number of reports reached 36.

Five new reports have appeared in the "Army+" application

5 new reports related to obtaining documents, payments and leave have appeared in the Army+ application. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

5 new reports related to obtaining documents, payments and leave have appeared in the Army+ application. All of them are in their sections and are available for use in the updated version of Army+, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Play Market 

- the Ministry of Defense stated.

Among the new reports:

  • report on documents for obtaining the status of combatant;
    • report on changing card details;
      • report on changing the recipient of funds;
        • report on a certificate of family composition;
          • report for childcare leave (up to 6 years).

            Reports are submitted in a few minutes. They have comprehensive information that provides concise and clear advice and explanations of what documents may be needed when submitting a report. The reports themselves are created with a clear submission algorithm, and each step has prompts to help send it to the commander without errors 

            - added to the Ministry of Defense.

            The Ministry reminded that reports in Army+ appeared in August 2024. Taking into account the new reports, their total number is 36. During this time, 530 thousand reports were fully processed. The most popular are health improvement (30%), annual leave (23%) and change of place of service (21%).

            Let us remind

            About 800,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already authorized in the Army+ application.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            WarTechnologies
            Google Play
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
