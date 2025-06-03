A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is on display at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

A new exhibit combining art with Amsterdam's infamous Red Light District has been put on display at the National Museum of the Netherlands (Rijksmuseum): a nearly 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic painting. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press (AP).

Details

It is noted that the exhibit is part of an exhibition called "Safe Sex?" about the sex industry of the 19th century, which opened on Tuesday, June 03.

The Rijksmuseum's statement provides a brief description: "A playful prophylactic, probably made around 1830 from a sheep's appendix, "reflects both the playful and serious sides of sexual health."

The condom was probably a souvenir from a brothel. It is decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen.

Along the vagina is the French phrase "This is my choice." According to the museum, this is a reference to Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting "The Judgment of Paris," in which Trojan Prince Paris judges a beauty contest between three goddesses - says the Associated Press.

According to AP, the condom will be on display until the end of November.