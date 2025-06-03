Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has appointed a new head of the Kherson City Military Administration. This position was taken by the Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Shanko. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree on the President's website.

Details

According to local media, Shanko was a senior inspector of the juvenile prevention department of the preventive activity department of the National Police Main Directorate since 2015, and in 2019 he became the head of the department. A year later, he was appointed to the position of deputy head of the department of preventive activity of the police of the Kherson region. At that time, the current head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, was the head of the regional police department.

Shanko replaced Roman Mrochko in this position, who was the head of the administration since March 2023. From 2021 to 2023, Shanko held the position of deputy head of the juvenile prevention department of the National Police Main Directorate of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

In May 2023, Shanko took the position of deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson