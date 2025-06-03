Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103853 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 116095 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193726 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103120 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209169 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131208 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136512 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126813 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235697 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3m/s
35%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 93384 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 103632 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 173116 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 91850 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 81500 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 24343 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75392 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 103927 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 193787 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 174268 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 14399 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 75392 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 92696 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 104437 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 94155 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko has headed the city military administration. He replaced Roman Mrochko, who had been in charge of the administration since March 2023.

Zelenskyy appointed Yaroslav Shanko as head of the Kherson City Military Administration: details of the decree

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has appointed a new head of the Kherson City Military Administration. This position was taken by the Deputy Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Yaroslav Shanko. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decree on the President's website.

Details

According to local media, Shanko was a senior inspector of the juvenile prevention department of the preventive activity department of the National Police Main Directorate since 2015, and in 2019 he became the head of the department. A year later, he was appointed to the position of deputy head of the department of preventive activity of the police of the Kherson region. At that time, the current head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, was the head of the regional police department.

Shanko replaced Roman Mrochko in this position, who was the head of the administration since March 2023. From 2021 to 2023, Shanko held the position of deputy head of the juvenile prevention department of the National Police Main Directorate of Ukraine in the Kherson region.

In May 2023, Shanko took the position of deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson30.05.25, 20:32 • 6282 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kherson
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9