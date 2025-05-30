$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Publications
Exclusives
Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 1324 views

The SBU and police detained four collaborators in Kherson. They worked in the occupation administration and prisons during the occupation of the city, and they face up to 15 years in prison.

Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson

Police and SBU officers detained 4 collaborators in Kherson who cooperated with the Russians during the occupation of the right-bank part of the region. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Among those detained is the chief specialist of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council. As the investigation established, she worked as a private accountant, but later voluntarily joined the local occupation administration.

In Kherson, which was captured at that time, she headed a unit in the so-called "Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population." Two more defendants are local residents who, after the capture of the regional center, joined the "administration" of the occupation prisons.

After the de-occupation of the city, they all "lay low", hoping to avoid punishment. But they were tracked down and detained.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 5, 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

The perpetrators are currently in custody without the right to bail. They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

Recently, the SBU detained a 53-year-old man who was directing Russian missiles at the airfields of the Armed Forces and collecting data on combat sorties of pilots for the enemy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kherson
