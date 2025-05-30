Worked for the Russians and "lay low" after de-occupation: 4 collaborators detained in Kherson

Police and SBU officers detained 4 collaborators in Kherson who cooperated with the Russians during the occupation of the right-bank part of the region. This was reported by the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Among those detained is the chief specialist of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council. As the investigation established, she worked as a private accountant, but later voluntarily joined the local occupation administration.

In Kherson, which was captured at that time, she headed a unit in the so-called "Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population." Two more defendants are local residents who, after the capture of the regional center, joined the "administration" of the occupation prisons.

After the de-occupation of the city, they all "lay low", hoping to avoid punishment. But they were tracked down and detained.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 5, 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaborative activity).

The perpetrators are currently in custody without the right to bail. They face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

Recently, the SBU detained a 53-year-old man who was directing Russian missiles at the airfields of the Armed Forces and collecting data on combat sorties of pilots for the enemy.