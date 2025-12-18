$42.340.00
Tesla shares set new price record

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15226 views

Tesla shares reached an all-time high of $489.88 on December 16, up 3.1% for the day. The company's market value rose to $1.63 trillion, and Elon Musk's fortune reached $684 billion.

Tesla shares set new price record

Shares of American electric car manufacturer Tesla set a new price record at the close of trading on Tuesday, December 16. This is reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after a 36% decline in value in the first quarter of this year — the worst period for the stock since 2022 — Tesla's shares reached an all-time high of $489.88.

On Tuesday, the stock rose 3.1%, and since the beginning of the year - 21%. The previous record of $488.54 was set by the company almost a year ago.

Ukrainians bought 5.5 thousand used cars from the USA in November: most of them are electric vehicles17.12.25, 08:21 • 2804 views

CNBC reports that the company's shares rose this week after its CEO Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, said that Tesla is testing self-driving cars in Austin, Texas, without passengers on board.

With the rise in shares, Tesla's market value grew to $1.63 trillion, making it the seventh largest in the world, trailing only Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, and slightly ahead of Broadcom.

Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased almost fivefold: top models of November16.12.25, 08:56 • 3177 views

According to Forbes, Musk's net worth is currently about $684 billion, which is $430 billion more than Google co-founder Larry Page, who ranks second on the list.

Recall

Musk became the first person in history whose fortune exceeded $600 billion, thanks to the growth of SpaceX's valuation to $800 billion. His stake in SpaceX is $336 billion, and in Tesla – $197 billion.

Tesla's Board of Directors received over $3 billion in stock awards15.12.25, 13:26 • 2697 views

