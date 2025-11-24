At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said the EU leaders attending an informal meeting in Angola had a "serious" discussion on the Ukraine peace talks, agreeing that the 28 points proposed by US and Russia "need reworking" as some of the proposals as "unacceptable", UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking from Luanda, Tusk said it was especially important that no agreement would weaken the security of Poland and Europe as a whole.

Tusk added that a peaceful settlement should not "favor the aggressor" and said that leaders were leaning towards moving forward on what to do with frozen Russian assets.

"It cannot be that Europe ultimately pays for Russia's actions," he said.

Tusk admitted that some countries remain unconvinced, but he believes that leaders are "much, much closer" to an agreement on this issue of using frozen assets to "help Ukraine now and during reconstruction."

Tusk also said that the EU has clearly stated that it will not agree to limit the number of soldiers in the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Polish Prime Minister said that negotiations remain "delicate" amid European leaders' efforts to keep the US on their side.

Tusk also stressed that the sanctions imposed on Russia are working and must be maintained to force Russia into a peaceful settlement.

"Europe must be united. We will do everything possible to keep the US on the same side. We must negotiate [act on Russia] as NATO, together, not as separate states," he added.

"Any peaceful settlement on Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security," Tusk said.

Addition

European Council President António Costa announced the emergence of a "new impetus" in the peace talks process on Ukraine. After an informal meeting of European leaders, he stated that consultations in Geneva showed significant progress in the negotiations and a positive direction of movement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed "good progress."