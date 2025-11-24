$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 892 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5348 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 6686 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 6924 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 6842 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 6146 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 9042 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 10845 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 10338 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 8872 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 33224 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 20830 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 16934 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 13599 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 13082 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 852 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 5292 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 34713 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 60601 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 138086 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 17136 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 21034 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 39319 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 49853 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 51529 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Marder (infantry fighting vehicle)
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post

At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6944 views

EU leaders at an informal meeting in Angola discussed peace talks on Ukraine, agreeing that the 28 points proposed by the US and Russia need to be revised due to the unacceptability of some proposals. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that no agreement should weaken the security of Poland and Europe, nor should it benefit the aggressor.

At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said the EU leaders attending an informal meeting in Angola had a "serious" discussion on the Ukraine peace talks, agreeing that the 28 points proposed by US and Russia "need reworking" as some of the proposals as "unacceptable", UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Speaking from Luanda, Tusk said it was especially important that no agreement would weaken the security of Poland and Europe as a whole.

Tusk added that a peaceful settlement should not "favor the aggressor" and said that leaders were leaning towards moving forward on what to do with frozen Russian assets.

"It cannot be that Europe ultimately pays for Russia's actions," he said.

Tusk admitted that some countries remain unconvinced, but he believes that leaders are "much, much closer" to an agreement on this issue of using frozen assets to "help Ukraine now and during reconstruction."

Tusk also said that the EU has clearly stated that it will not agree to limit the number of soldiers in the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Polish Prime Minister said that negotiations remain "delicate" amid European leaders' efforts to keep the US on their side.

Tusk also stressed that the sanctions imposed on Russia are working and must be maintained to force Russia into a peaceful settlement.

"Europe must be united. We will do everything possible to keep the US on the same side. We must negotiate [act on Russia] as NATO, together, not as separate states," he added.

"Any peaceful settlement on Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security," Tusk said.

Addition

European Council President António Costa announced the emergence of a "new impetus" in the peace talks process on Ukraine. After an informal meeting of European leaders, he stated that consultations in Geneva showed significant progress in the negotiations and a positive direction of movement. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed "good progress."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Geneva
The Guardian
NATO
Angola
European Union
Donald Tusk
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland