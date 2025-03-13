Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17390 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108523 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169732 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106899 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173640 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144915 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196146 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12874 views

Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.

Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola

Direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, are scheduled to take place in Angola on March 18. This is reported by Al Jazeera and Reuters, citing a statement from the office of Angolan President Joao Lourenco, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Angola is mediating in the conflict in eastern Congo, which escalated in late January 2025. Then the M23 rebels took control of the strategic city of Goma in eastern Congo. In February, they captured Bukavu, the second largest city in the east of the country.

The Congolese government said at least 7,000 people have been killed in fighting since January. According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, at least 600,000 people have fled their homes due to fighting since November 2024. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the Tutsi group, although it denies it

- the statement said.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi was in Angola on March 11 to discuss the possibility of negotiations, and his spokeswoman Tina Salama told Reuters that the government had received an invitation from Angola. It is unknown whether the president will participate in the negotiations.

Rebel leader Bertrand Bisimwa wrote in a post on X that he forced Tshisekedi to the negotiating table, calling it "the only civilized option for resolving the current crisis".

Reference

The M23 rebels (or March 23 Movement) are an armed group operating in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They emerged in 2012 when a group of former fighters from a previous rebel movement, the National Congress for the Defence of the People (CNDP), revolted against the Congolese government. The name "M23" comes from the peace agreement signed on March 23, 2009 between the CNDP and the government, which the rebels accused the authorities of failing to implement.

The movement consists mainly of Tutsis, an ethnic group living in the Great Lakes region of Africa. They rebelled out of dissatisfaction with discrimination against Tutsis, as well as the struggle for resources and power.

Recall

In February, M23 fighters and Rwandan troops resumed their offensive in eastern DRC, despite a declared ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, located 96 km from the capital of South Kivu province, has been captured.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Angola
Rwanda
Democratic Republic of the Congo
