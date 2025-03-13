Peace talks between the government of Congo and the M23 rebels will take place in Angola
Peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 rebels, who are supported by Rwanda, are planned in Angola. The conflict has been going on since January 2025, thousands of people have died, and hundreds of thousands have left their homes.
Direct peace talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, are scheduled to take place in Angola on March 18. This is reported by Al Jazeera and Reuters, citing a statement from the office of Angolan President Joao Lourenco, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that Angola is mediating in the conflict in eastern Congo, which escalated in late January 2025. Then the M23 rebels took control of the strategic city of Goma in eastern Congo. In February, they captured Bukavu, the second largest city in the east of the country.
The Congolese government said at least 7,000 people have been killed in fighting since January. According to the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs, at least 600,000 people have fled their homes due to fighting since November 2024. Congolese authorities accuse Rwanda of supporting the Tutsi group, although it denies it
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi was in Angola on March 11 to discuss the possibility of negotiations, and his spokeswoman Tina Salama told Reuters that the government had received an invitation from Angola. It is unknown whether the president will participate in the negotiations.
Rebel leader Bertrand Bisimwa wrote in a post on X that he forced Tshisekedi to the negotiating table, calling it "the only civilized option for resolving the current crisis".
Reference
The M23 rebels (or March 23 Movement) are an armed group operating in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They emerged in 2012 when a group of former fighters from a previous rebel movement, the National Congress for the Defence of the People (CNDP), revolted against the Congolese government. The name "M23" comes from the peace agreement signed on March 23, 2009 between the CNDP and the government, which the rebels accused the authorities of failing to implement.
The movement consists mainly of Tutsis, an ethnic group living in the Great Lakes region of Africa. They rebelled out of dissatisfaction with discrimination against Tutsis, as well as the struggle for resources and power.
Recall
In February, M23 fighters and Rwandan troops resumed their offensive in eastern DRC, despite a declared ceasefire. The city of Nyabibwe, located 96 km from the capital of South Kivu province, has been captured.