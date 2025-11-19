$42.090.03
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 6902 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7800 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10816 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 13930 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20321 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17751 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16056 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18724 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36021 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Armed attackers in Nigeria attacked a church: two dead and several abducted, including a pastor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

In Nigeria, armed men attacked a church in Eruku, killing two people and abducting the pastor and several parishioners. President Bola Tinubu canceled trips and ordered increased security, as well as intensified searches for abducted schoolgirls.

Armed attackers in Nigeria attacked a church: two dead and several abducted, including a pastor

A new attack on civilians occurred in central Nigeria: armed men broke into a church in Eruku (Kwara State), killing at least two people and abducting the pastor and several parishioners. Police and witnesses reported this on Wednesday, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred just days after the abduction of 25 girls from a boarding school, putting the country once again under pressure from society and the international community.

The attack intensified criticism of the government, which is now under particular scrutiny from the US, including President Donald Trump, who previously threatened military action, accusing Nigeria of "persecuting Christians."

Trump declares Nigeria a "country of particular concern" over threat to Christianity

President Bola Tinubu, reacting to the situation, canceled a planned trip to South Africa and Angola for the G20 and AU-EU summits to receive detailed briefings on the attacks. According to his office, he ordered increased security measures and an operation to find the attackers in Kwara.

In addition, Tinubu ordered law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to free the abducted schoolgirls. According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, security services must "do everything possible" to rescue the girls "abducted by bandits and safely return the girls home."

In Nigeria, one of 25 abducted schoolgirls managed to escape captivity - AP

