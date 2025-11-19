Armed attackers in Nigeria attacked a church: two dead and several abducted, including a pastor
In Nigeria, armed men attacked a church in Eruku, killing two people and abducting the pastor and several parishioners. President Bola Tinubu canceled trips and ordered increased security, as well as intensified searches for abducted schoolgirls.
A new attack on civilians occurred in central Nigeria: armed men broke into a church in Eruku (Kwara State), killing at least two people and abducting the pastor and several parishioners. Police and witnesses reported this on Wednesday, according to Reuters, writes UNN.
The incident occurred just days after the abduction of 25 girls from a boarding school, putting the country once again under pressure from society and the international community.
The attack intensified criticism of the government, which is now under particular scrutiny from the US, including President Donald Trump, who previously threatened military action, accusing Nigeria of "persecuting Christians."
President Bola Tinubu, reacting to the situation, canceled a planned trip to South Africa and Angola for the G20 and AU-EU summits to receive detailed briefings on the attacks. According to his office, he ordered increased security measures and an operation to find the attackers in Kwara.
In addition, Tinubu ordered law enforcement agencies to intensify efforts to free the abducted schoolgirls. According to presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, security services must "do everything possible" to rescue the girls "abducted by bandits and safely return the girls home."
