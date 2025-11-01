Trump declares Nigeria a "country of particular concern" over threat to Christianity

Nigeria is a country of particular concern because Christianity there is under threat. US President Donald Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

"Christianity faces an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I declare Nigeria a 'country of particular concern,'" the White House chief said.

According to him, when Christians, or any other group, are killed, as is happening in Nigeria (3,100 out of 4,476 worldwide), "something must be done."

I call on Congressman Riley Moore, along with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately address this issue and report back to me. The United States cannot stand idly by while such crimes occur in Nigeria and many other countries. - Trump noted.

He added that the US is "ready, able, and willing to save our great Christian community around the world."

