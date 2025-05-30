Deadly floods in Nigeria: 115 dead, situation worsening

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12642 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 37959 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 55973 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54524 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86626 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89226 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 55990 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32653 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29918 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153691 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 44768 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 57489 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 78739 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 66831 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 45527 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46566 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 67949 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79842 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86626 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89226 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22155 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64003 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54036 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129459 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121177 views
Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Deadly floods in Nigeria: 115 dead, situation worsening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

In the state of Nigeria, more than 100 people died as a result of flooding caused by heavy rains and a dam breach. A rescue operation is underway, the number of victims may increase.

Deadly floods in Nigeria: 115 dead, situation worsening

A natural disaster occurred in the state of Niger. The situation was worsened by a dam breach. The number of people killed by the water may still increase. Authorities have launched a rescue operation.

UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The natural disaster occurred in the village of Kpege in the Mokwa local government area of Niger State. There was flooding due to heavy rains. Currently, 115 bodies of the dead have been found.

According to the preliminary bulletin of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), cited by the EFE news agency, at least 97 people died, 20 are missing and 45 were injured.

A terrible flood left half the city under water: 33 people died in the capital of Congo08.04.25, 15:20 • 8007 views

At least 1,500 people were affected, including 200 displaced people.

Due to heavy rains that started around 3:00 a.m. and lasted for several hours while people were still sleeping in Kpege, Mokwa municipality, about 50 houses were flooded and hectares of agricultural land were destroyed.

– the agency said. 

"More deaths are possible as search and rescue operations continue and many residents remain missing," warns the IFRC.

Reference

Northern Nigeria is prone to seasonal floods, which often lead to deaths and displacement of the population. The area was also affected in 2022, when Nigeria experienced the worst floods in the last ten years.

We remind that powerful storms and floods in South Texas led to deaths and destruction.

Thousands of people protest in Spain over authorities' response to deadly floods10.11.24, 02:11 • 32258 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Nigeria
Texas
