Deadly floods in Nigeria: 115 dead, situation worsening

A natural disaster occurred in the state of Niger. The situation was worsened by a dam breach. The number of people killed by the water may still increase. Authorities have launched a rescue operation.

The natural disaster occurred in the village of Kpege in the Mokwa local government area of Niger State. There was flooding due to heavy rains. Currently, 115 bodies of the dead have been found.

According to the preliminary bulletin of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), cited by the EFE news agency, at least 97 people died, 20 are missing and 45 were injured.

At least 1,500 people were affected, including 200 displaced people.

Due to heavy rains that started around 3:00 a.m. and lasted for several hours while people were still sleeping in Kpege, Mokwa municipality, about 50 houses were flooded and hectares of agricultural land were destroyed. – the agency said.

"More deaths are possible as search and rescue operations continue and many residents remain missing," warns the IFRC.

Northern Nigeria is prone to seasonal floods, which often lead to deaths and displacement of the population. The area was also affected in 2022, when Nigeria experienced the worst floods in the last ten years.

