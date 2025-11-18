$42.070.02
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
02:10 PM • 19530 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 14155 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 17708 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 22350 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 23792 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 30489 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 24737 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58728 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 50513 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
In Nigeria, one of 25 abducted schoolgirls managed to escape captivity - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

One of the 25 abducted schoolgirls in Nigeria has escaped captivity and is safe. The search for the remaining girls continues with the participation of volunteers and security forces.

In Nigeria, one of 25 abducted schoolgirls managed to escape captivity - AP

Amidst a large-scale search operation launched in northwestern Nigeria, one of the 25 female students abducted by armed militants from a dormitory managed to escape and is safe. This information was confirmed by the school principal to Associated Press on Tuesday, while volunteers and security forces are combing nearby forests in search of the remaining girls, UNN writes.

Details

The abduction occurred at dawn on Monday in Maga, Kebbi State, when armed men attacked the dormitory of the Government Girls' Secondary School. According to local police, the militants climbed over the fence, engaged in a shootout with law enforcement, then seized 25 schoolgirls and killed one of the institution's employees.

Deadly ambush: militants claim execution of captured Nigerian general17.11.25, 20:10 • 3548 views

School principal Musa Rabi Magaji reported that one of the abducted students returned home late on Monday, several hours after the attack. In addition, another girl managed to escape from the attackers within minutes of the raid and was never abducted.

One of them, out of the 25 abducted, returned earlier. They (the two girls – ed.) are safe and sound.

– said Magaji, confirming that the two students are now safe.

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance04.11.25, 20:01 • 3139 views

Meanwhile, local officials announced intensified rescue efforts: security forces, vigilantes, and volunteers are actively searching the forests, which serve as a hideout for local criminal groups.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction. Analysts suggest that one of the numerous gangs specializing in kidnapping schoolchildren, travelers, and villagers for ransom is behind it. These groups are identified as primarily former farmers who armed themselves amidst conflicts over resources with farming communities.

Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure07.11.25, 21:01 • 5662 views

Stepan Haftko

