Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure

Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the number of victims of attacks by Islamist groups in Nigeria, the newly appointed army commander, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, announced his intention to intensify military operations in the country's northeast. This came after US President Donald Trump threatened possible "rapid" military action if the government in Abuja did not stop religious violence against Christians. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last week, Washington included Nigeria on a list of countries that "cause particular concern" due to violations of religious freedom. The US reaction increased international pressure on the Nigerian authorities, as this year alone, the number of civilians killed and wounded in the Borno region, according to human rights activists, has increased several times.

During his first operational visit to Borno State – the epicenter of a 16-year conflict that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and left millions homeless – Shaibu declared the army's readiness to act "uncompromisingly."

The Nigerian army under my command will leave no stone unturned. We will continue this fight with renewed energy, clear focus, and absolute dedication to end this threat once and for all. – Shaibu told the troops.

The commander promised to improve logistics, supplies, and combat support for the military, as well as intensify the offensive against militants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). His visit took place in fulfillment of the instruction of President Bola Tinubu, who called on the army to intensify the fight against terrorism.

