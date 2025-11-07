ukenru
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
02:58 PM • 23448 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Newly appointed Nigerian Army Commander Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu announced intensified military operations in the country's northeast. This came after US President Donald Trump threatened military action if the government failed to stop religious violence.

Nigeria's death toll rises: army vows decisive fight against insurgents amid US pressure

Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in the number of victims of attacks by Islamist groups in Nigeria, the newly appointed army commander, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, announced his intention to intensify military operations in the country's northeast. This came after US President Donald Trump threatened possible "rapid" military action if the government in Abuja did not stop religious violence against Christians. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last week, Washington included Nigeria on a list of countries that "cause particular concern" due to violations of religious freedom. The US reaction increased international pressure on the Nigerian authorities, as this year alone, the number of civilians killed and wounded in the Borno region, according to human rights activists, has increased several times.

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance04.11.25, 20:01 • 3065 views

During his first operational visit to Borno State – the epicenter of a 16-year conflict that has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and left millions homeless – Shaibu declared the army's readiness to act "uncompromisingly."

The Nigerian army under my command will leave no stone unturned. We will continue this fight with renewed energy, clear focus, and absolute dedication to end this threat once and for all.

– Shaibu told the troops.

The commander promised to improve logistics, supplies, and combat support for the military, as well as intensify the offensive against militants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). His visit took place in fulfillment of the instruction of President Bola Tinubu, who called on the army to intensify the fight against terrorism.

Trump announced a possible US military invasion of Nigeria02.11.25, 02:53 • 5625 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Nigeria
Donald Trump