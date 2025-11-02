Trump announced a possible US military invasion of Nigeria

The United States may launch a military invasion of Nigeria, and if this happens, the attack will be swift and brutal. This was stated on the Truth Social network by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

According to him, if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians," Washington will immediately cease aid and support and may take other steps.

An invasion of this now disgraced country with weapons in hand is entirely possible, to completely destroy the Islamic terrorists who commit these horrific atrocities. - wrote the head of the White House.

He said he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare for possible actions, and advised the Nigerian government to act quickly.

"If we launch an attack, it will be swift, brutal, and sweet, just as the terrorist bandits attack our dear Christians," the US president concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Nigeria is a country of particular concern because Christianity there is under threat.

