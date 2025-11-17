$42.040.02
Deadly ambush: militants claim execution of captured Nigerian general

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Islamic State militants have claimed the execution of a high-ranking Nigerian army officer captured during an ambush on a military convoy. This occurred after a prolonged shelling of the convoy returning from patrol in Borno State.

Deadly ambush: militants claim execution of captured Nigerian general

Militants from the Islamic State-controlled West Africa Province announced on Monday that they had executed a high-ranking Nigerian army officer captured during a deadly ambush on a military convoy. This marks an unprecedented escalation of the 16-year insurgency, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The convoy, led by a brigadier general from the 25th Operational Brigade, was returning from a patrol in the Wajiroko village area of northeastern Borno State late Friday when it came under sustained fire, the army said.

According to media reports, the deaths of four servicemen have been confirmed.

An army spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, but in an earlier statement denied reports of the general's abduction, calling them "fake news" and urging the public to ignore unverified claims circulating online.

However, in a statement published on its propaganda channel Amaq, ISWAP claimed responsibility for the ambush and said it had executed an army officer, identified as a brigade commander, after interrogation. Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

Addendum

Borno State remains the epicenter of Nigeria's war against Boko Haram and the splinter group ISWAP. Despite military offensives, insurgents have repeatedly captured army bases and settlements this year, retreating only after reinforcements arrived.

The recent surge in attacks has raised concerns about the safety of troops on the front lines and the effectiveness of counter-insurgency operations in the region.

Antonina Tumanova

