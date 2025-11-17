$42.040.02
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 6776 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11578 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30157 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21700 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17955 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20473 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16261 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25720 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41856 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30166 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
November 16, 08:19 AM • 70970 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 07:00 AM • 65676 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
November 14, 01:27 PM • 122315 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
November 14, 01:14 PM • 100811 views
Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

In the morning, militants attacked a girls' boarding school in Nigeria, abducting 25 students and killing the deputy principal. This is another mass abduction in the country's northwest.

Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principal

On Monday morning, militants attacked a state boarding school for girls in Kebbi State, Nigeria, killing the deputy principal and abducting 25 students. This is another mass abduction in the country's northwest. This was reported by Reuters, citing local police, according to UNN.

Details

The attackers, armed with rifles and reportedly using coordinated tactics, broke into the Government Girls' Secondary School in Maga town around 4 a.m. local time, engaging in a shootout with police before climbing over a fence and abducting the students, police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar Kotar said.

Deputy Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku was shot dead while resisting the attackers, and another staff member sustained gunshot wounds, he added.

Police said additional tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes were deployed to scour suspected escape routes and nearby forests as part of the search and rescue operation.

Add

Northwestern Nigeria has repeatedly experienced school abductions by armed gangs demanding ransom, despite government promises to enhance security in the region. In 2014, the Islamist group Boko Haram abducted 270 schoolgirls in Chibok, in the country's northeast. While many girls managed to escape or were later released, some never returned.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Nigeria