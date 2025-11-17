Militants abduct 25 schoolgirls in Nigeria, shoot deputy principal

On Monday morning, militants attacked a state boarding school for girls in Kebbi State, Nigeria, killing the deputy principal and abducting 25 students. This is another mass abduction in the country's northwest. This was reported by Reuters, citing local police, according to UNN.

The attackers, armed with rifles and reportedly using coordinated tactics, broke into the Government Girls' Secondary School in Maga town around 4 a.m. local time, engaging in a shootout with police before climbing over a fence and abducting the students, police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar Kotar said.

Deputy Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku was shot dead while resisting the attackers, and another staff member sustained gunshot wounds, he added.

Police said additional tactical units, military personnel, and local vigilantes were deployed to scour suspected escape routes and nearby forests as part of the search and rescue operation.

Northwestern Nigeria has repeatedly experienced school abductions by armed gangs demanding ransom, despite government promises to enhance security in the region. In 2014, the Islamist group Boko Haram abducted 270 schoolgirls in Chibok, in the country's northeast. While many girls managed to escape or were later released, some never returned.