Botswana's President confirmed the government's intention to acquire a controlling stake in the diamond company De Beers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

Botswana's President Boko confirmed the government's intention to acquire a controlling stake in the diamond company De Beers. The government has already initiated concrete steps to buy out shares from the British company Anglo American Plc.

Botswana's President confirmed the government's intention to acquire a controlling stake in the diamond company De Beers

Botswana President Duma Boko confirmed the government's intention to acquire a controlling stake in the diamond company De Beers, after Anglo American Plc announced the sale of its 85% stake as part of a major restructuring. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The government will use a controlling stake

– Boko said during his annual address in Gaborone.

According to him, concrete steps have already been taken to buy back De Beers shares from the British company.

Zimbabwe allows the killing of 50 elephants to control the population04.06.25, 04:32 • 4296 views

De Beers, most of whose diamonds are mined in Botswana, is a key source of income for the country – diamonds account for about 80% of exports. Despite the slowdown in the market and increased competition from laboratory-grown stones, the president emphasized that the diamond industry will continue to be the foundation of the economy.

Although this administration insists on diversifying the mining sector, diamonds will continue to be the main factor in the economic growth and transformation of our country

– Boko noted.

Other players are also vying for control of De Beers, including Angola's state-owned diamond company Endiama EP and investor groups associated with former De Beers executives. However, Botswana aims to complete the deal independently, possibly with the support of Oman's sovereign wealth fund, which could help finance the purchase.

Ukraine has opened an embassy in Botswana - MFA17.04.24, 19:54 • 22193 views

Stepan Haftko

