Zimbabwe allows the killing of 50 elephants to control the population

Zimbabwe will allow the killing of 50 elephants in a key protected area as part of efforts to manage the growing population of mammals, which has led to increased conflict between humans and wildlife and put pressure on the environment. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said the Save Valley Conservancy had been granted permits for "elephant population management measures."

The management quota is designed to address the growing elephant population in the region - said management representative Tinashe Farawao.

In a separate interview, he stressed that the authorities are not killing elephants, but are carrying out planned management measures.

According to the publication, Zimbabwe, where elephants were last killed in 1988, has the second largest population of pachyderms in the world after neighbouring Botswana. The main part of the animals is located in Hwange National Park, which is the largest in the country. Its area is 5656 square miles.

According to Bloomberg, elephant meat obtained during management exercises will be distributed to local communities. "Ivory will become state property, which will be transferred to ZimParks for storage," Farawao added.

