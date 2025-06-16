US may expand entry ban for 36 countries - Reuters

The Donald Trump administration is considering adding 36 more countries to the list of entry restrictions to the United States for non-compliance with security and migration cooperation requirements.

The US Department of State is considering restricting entry from 36 countries that do not meet security requirements.

The Ministry has identified 36 countries of concern that may be recommended for full or partial suspension of entry if they do not meet the established criteria and requirements within 60 days - is stated in an internal memorandum signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The reasons for concern are unreliable documents, passport security problems, refusal to accept deported citizens, exceeding visa terms, as well as the potential participation of citizens of these countries in terrorist or anti-American activities.

The list includes countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean, including: Angola, Egypt, Nigeria, Syria, Zimbabwe and others.

The State Department strives to protect our country and its citizens by adhering to the highest standards of national security and public safety through the visa system - said a high-ranking official of the department.

Countries have 60 days to bring their systems into compliance with American requirements. In case of non-compliance, a full or partial entry ban will be introduced. This is a continuation of the Trump administration's tough immigration policy. According to the presidential decree of June 4, restrictions for 12 countries have already been introduced, and 7 more have been partially restricted. In particular, the expulsion of Venezuelan citizens who are in the United States without legal grounds continues.

In the next 60 days, the State Department should publish recommendations on the introduction of restrictions for specific countries. The list is expected to be approved in early August.

Presidential Decree No. 10949 (June 4, 2025) introduced a complete ban on entry for citizens of: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Haiti and Equatorial Guinea. Partial restrictions apply to: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Donald Trump first introduced the ban on entry for religiously and politically motivated reasons in 2017. After several court challenges, it was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 2018. In January 2025, President Trump signed Decree EO 14161, which launched a new stage of visa checks and reliability checks of partner countries.