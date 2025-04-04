$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14936 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27008 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63956 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212521 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121928 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310003 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213606 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244149 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130742 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212498 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390920 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253806 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309993 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2480 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13368 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44502 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71898 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57015 views
Shooting occurs near the Supreme Court in Tehran: two judges killed

In the Iranian capital, a shooting took place near the Supreme Court, killing two judges. Another person was injured in the incident in a busy square in Tehran.

News of the World • January 18, 09:43 AM • 34501 views

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: the situation is under control

In the Chadian capital N'Djamena, shots were fired near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is in control of the situation and is protecting the president.

War • January 9, 08:04 AM • 22505 views

Shooting near the presidential palace in Chad: militants reportedly attacked

In the capital of Chad, N'Djamena, a shooting took place near the presidential palace after the arrival of a convoy of military equipment. According to preliminary reports, it was an attempted attack by Boko Haram militants, with some dead and wounded.

War • January 8, 10:27 PM • 26163 views

Côte d'Ivoire says French troops will be withdrawn

Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.

News of the World • January 1, 06:34 AM • 23032 views

Peace summit between DR Congo and Rwanda disrupted due to the refusal of one of the parties

The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.

News of the World • December 15, 04:10 PM • 24919 views

Chad breaks military agreement with France: what does this mean for the region?

The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.

News of the World • November 29, 10:14 AM • 15763 views

African intrigue: why the Chadian authorities detained and released Russian propagandist Shugaley

Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.

News of the World • November 28, 09:04 AM • 13901 views

Doomsday Seed Vault in the Arctic receives 30,000 new samples for storage

The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.

News of the World • October 23, 11:46 PM • 22865 views

October 7: International Day of the Doctor, World Cotton Day

According to scientists, the first attempts of people to practice medicine were recorded about 30 thousand years ago. In the 18th and 19th centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, as many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.

UNN Lite • October 7, 03:09 AM • 148865 views

South Africa is hit by snowfall: roads are blocked, snowdrifts reach two meters in some places

Up to two meters of snow fell in South Africa, blocking traffic on the roads. Highways between the two largest provinces are closed, and emergency services are working to help stranded drivers.

News of the World • September 22, 02:56 PM • 20235 views

Large-scale floods in Chad have killed more than 500 people and left 1.7 million affected

The Central African country of Chad has been suffering from severe flooding since July. According to the UN, the disaster claimed 503 lives, affected 1.7 million people, destroyed 200,000 homes and flooded 350,000 hectares of land.

News of the World • September 21, 07:26 PM • 25158 views

An explosion linked to Boko Haram kills at least 16 people in Nigeria

An explosion occurs in a cafe in Nigeria, killing at least 16 people. Police suspect the involvement of the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has been fighting the government since 2009.

News of the World • August 2, 01:58 PM • 19882 views

Junta leader declared winner in Chad's presidential election

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.

Politics • May 10, 03:52 AM • 28976 views

Russia uses Africa as a base for biolabs - RLI

Russia has deployed military biological laboratories in Africa, including near the border with Chad in the Central African Republic, probably to study and potentially use as weapons viral diseases not typical of Russia.

War • May 9, 12:28 AM • 25850 views

Reuters: Russian troops enter US military base in Niger

Russian troops entered the US military base in Niger after the Nigerian junta expelled US troops from the country.

War • May 3, 01:43 AM • 111328 views

The United States will withdraw its military from the African countries of Chad and Niger

The United States plans to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to renew agreements governing the role of the U. S. military and its anti-terrorism operations in these African countries.

News of the World • April 26, 09:37 AM • 16768 views

Hungary refuses to allocate $18 million intended for arming Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Hungary has refused to provide Ukraine with $18 million for weapons. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, his country supports peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

News of the World • March 1, 03:34 PM • 26532 views

In the United States, a "model mother" of six children was sentenced to 60 years in prison for child abuse

A US court sentenced millionaire blogger Ruby Franke to 60 years in prison for child abuse after her emaciated son ran away from home in search of food and water, and her daughter showed signs of beatings and malnutrition.

Society • February 21, 08:12 PM • 33527 views