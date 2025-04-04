In the Iranian capital, a shooting took place near the Supreme Court, killing two judges. Another person was injured in the incident in a busy square in Tehran.
In the Chadian capital N'Djamena, shots were fired near the presidential palace. The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the military is in control of the situation and is protecting the president.
Côte d'Ivoire announced the withdrawal of 600 French troops from its territory. Senegal has also confirmed the closure of French military bases by the end of 2025, which weakens France's military influence in the region.
The trilateral meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Central Africa was canceled due to the refusal of the Rwandan delegation. Rwanda insisted on a direct dialogue between the DR Congo and the M23 rebel group.
The Chadian government has announced the termination of a defense agreement with France that will lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops. This decision may increase Russia's influence in the region through Wagner's activities and propaganda.
Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.
The Arctic Global Seed Vault has been replenished with 30,000 new accessions from 21 countries. This is the largest addition since 2020, reflecting growing concerns about the threat of conflict and climate change to food security.
According to scientists, the first attempts of people to practice medicine were recorded about 30 thousand years ago. In the 18th and 19th centuries, medicine began to acquire modern features, as many scientific discoveries and inventions were made.
Up to two meters of snow fell in South Africa, blocking traffic on the roads. Highways between the two largest provinces are closed, and emergency services are working to help stranded drivers.
The Central African country of Chad has been suffering from severe flooding since July. According to the UN, the disaster claimed 503 lives, affected 1.7 million people, destroyed 200,000 homes and flooded 350,000 hectares of land.
An explosion occurs in a cafe in Nigeria, killing at least 16 people. Police suspect the involvement of the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has been fighting the government since 2009.
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.
Russia has deployed military biological laboratories in Africa, including near the border with Chad in the Central African Republic, probably to study and potentially use as weapons viral diseases not typical of Russia.
Russian troops entered the US military base in Niger after the Nigerian junta expelled US troops from the country.
The United States plans to withdraw most of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to renew agreements governing the role of the U. S. military and its anti-terrorism operations in these African countries.
Hungary has refused to provide Ukraine with $18 million for weapons. According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, his country supports peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
A US court sentenced millionaire blogger Ruby Franke to 60 years in prison for child abuse after her emaciated son ran away from home in search of food and water, and her daughter showed signs of beatings and malnutrition.