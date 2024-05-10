Junta leader declared winner in Chad's presidential election
Kyiv • UNN
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.
General Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021 and abolished the country's constitution, has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Chad. Reuters reports UNN.
Details
Deby won 61 percent of the vote, according to preliminary figures provided by the country's electoral body on Thursday night.
The Chadian Constitutional Council will announce the final election results later.
Addendum Addendum
Chad is a country in the north of central Africa, bordering Libya in the north, Sudan in the east, and the Central African Republic in the south.