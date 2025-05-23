Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

$41.500.06
46.930.01
ukenru
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 46572 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 47739 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 47172 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 62519 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 57654 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 49631 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 49631 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46369 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161694 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 67148 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108296 views

Beating of a veteran in Lviv region: 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade demands punishment for attackers

May 23, 10:16 AM • 31289 views

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

May 23, 12:05 PM • 101011 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19254 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16304 views
Publications

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

02:43 PM • 46572 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 161694 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 257290 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 337350 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

May 22, 09:24 AM • 325357 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Lionel Messi

Ruslan Kravchenko

Oleh Syniehubov

Mykhailo Podolyak

Yulia Sviridenko

Actual places

Kyiv

Odesa Oblast

Dnipro

Sumy Oblast

Odesa

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

06:15 PM • 2268 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

05:58 PM • 3002 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

03:23 PM • 16358 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

02:47 PM • 19306 views

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

May 23, 09:25 AM • 108340 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Telegram

TikTok

The Guardian

Mi-8

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1522 views

Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike, demanding a meeting with the President regarding the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. He insists on an independent examination of the land.

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk, call sign "Latysh", has been on hunger strike on Independence Square in Kyiv for the fourth day to draw attention to the problems surrounding the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yanyuk's Facebook page.

On May 20, I started my hunger strike on the Maidan against the burial of soldiers in the water without an independent foreign study of the NWMC lands, I am waiting for the President with a letter that will guarantee that there will be no traditional burials without research 

- wrote Yanyuk.

In a video message, he appealed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he fought not only against the invasion of occupiers, but also against officials in the rear.

The problem is the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Soldiers are going to be buried in the water. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Cabinet of Ministers have violated all laws. To date, they have lost three court cases. They have only lost three Ukrainian court cases. Now the fight between the EU and EU institutions against Ukraine is beginning. A few days ago, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs already received the original letter from the Bern Convention with a request to conduct research in order to at least find an alternative to the environmental issues of our country. They are shocked by the actions of our state to destroy the environment. I am shocked that my brothers will be buried in the water, where they will successfully rot, and parts of their bodies will end up in the rivers of the Kyiv region and the Dnipro. The entire Kyiv region will drink this water and wash in the shower with particles of the bodies of fallen soldiers 

- said Yanyuk.

He stated that the demands of the hunger strike are a personal meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss the problem with the construction of the NWMC, and the veteran also demands personal guarantees from the President that no traditional burial will appear on the territory of the cemetery until a foreign independent examination is carried out, which will prove that it is possible to bury the fallen there.

Today, both I, and architects, and smart people, and hydrologists of the State Emergency Service believe that this is a big mistake 

- added Yanyuk.

Let's add

A few days ago, a video appeared on the network in which Yanyuk came to the police, who detained his friend. The video shows how the veteran wanted to enter the premises, but law enforcement officers began to push him out, as a result of which the soldier falls to the ground, and doctors approach him.

The police stated that "no illegal actions were committed against the participants of the event".

Yes, during a night patrol of the city, police officers found two men in the center of Kyiv - a veteran who said he intended to spend the night on the street near the memorial with flags installed in memory of the fallen Heroes, as well as his friend who was with him. The men were informed about the ban on being on the street during curfew hours, to which the activist reacted aggressively. After that, he was taken to the Shevchenkivskyi police department, where police officers drew up a protocol on an administrative offense against him. After a while, a veteran arrived at the police department, who wanted to break into one of the office premises. Law enforcement officers tried to calm the man down, but he did not react to the request to stop his actions. At some point, he fell to the floor, after which the police called an ambulance to him 

- said the police.

Law enforcement officers emphasized that video surveillance was conducted in the department all the time, and the actions of police officers did not contradict the norms of legislation.

Let us remind you

The burial schedule at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is not yet available. Agreements will be signed after the completion of the first complex, expected on May 8, as applications are received.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.94
Bitcoin
$108,789.70
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.44
Ethereum
$2,577.88