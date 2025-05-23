Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk is on hunger strike on Maidan in Kyiv for the fourth day: what he demands

Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Yanyuk, call sign "Latysh", has been on hunger strike on Independence Square in Kyiv for the fourth day to draw attention to the problems surrounding the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is reported by UNN with reference to Yanyuk's Facebook page.

On May 20, I started my hunger strike on the Maidan against the burial of soldiers in the water without an independent foreign study of the NWMC lands, I am waiting for the President with a letter that will guarantee that there will be no traditional burials without research - wrote Yanyuk.

In a video message, he appealed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that he fought not only against the invasion of occupiers, but also against officials in the rear.

The problem is the construction of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Soldiers are going to be buried in the water. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Cabinet of Ministers have violated all laws. To date, they have lost three court cases. They have only lost three Ukrainian court cases. Now the fight between the EU and EU institutions against Ukraine is beginning. A few days ago, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs already received the original letter from the Bern Convention with a request to conduct research in order to at least find an alternative to the environmental issues of our country. They are shocked by the actions of our state to destroy the environment. I am shocked that my brothers will be buried in the water, where they will successfully rot, and parts of their bodies will end up in the rivers of the Kyiv region and the Dnipro. The entire Kyiv region will drink this water and wash in the shower with particles of the bodies of fallen soldiers - said Yanyuk.

He stated that the demands of the hunger strike are a personal meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss the problem with the construction of the NWMC, and the veteran also demands personal guarantees from the President that no traditional burial will appear on the territory of the cemetery until a foreign independent examination is carried out, which will prove that it is possible to bury the fallen there.

Today, both I, and architects, and smart people, and hydrologists of the State Emergency Service believe that this is a big mistake - added Yanyuk.

A few days ago, a video appeared on the network in which Yanyuk came to the police, who detained his friend. The video shows how the veteran wanted to enter the premises, but law enforcement officers began to push him out, as a result of which the soldier falls to the ground, and doctors approach him.

The police stated that "no illegal actions were committed against the participants of the event".

Yes, during a night patrol of the city, police officers found two men in the center of Kyiv - a veteran who said he intended to spend the night on the street near the memorial with flags installed in memory of the fallen Heroes, as well as his friend who was with him. The men were informed about the ban on being on the street during curfew hours, to which the activist reacted aggressively. After that, he was taken to the Shevchenkivskyi police department, where police officers drew up a protocol on an administrative offense against him. After a while, a veteran arrived at the police department, who wanted to break into one of the office premises. Law enforcement officers tried to calm the man down, but he did not react to the request to stop his actions. At some point, he fell to the floor, after which the police called an ambulance to him - said the police.

Law enforcement officers emphasized that video surveillance was conducted in the department all the time, and the actions of police officers did not contradict the norms of legislation.

The burial schedule at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is not yet available. Agreements will be signed after the completion of the first complex, expected on May 8, as applications are received.