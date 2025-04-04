Central African Republic

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14926 views

06:32 PM • 26981 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63938 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212494 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121912 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309992 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213603 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244148 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130738 views

Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212494 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390917 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253806 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309992 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2476 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13358 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44488 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71896 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57013 views
News by theme

The EU imposed sanctions against 19 people for the first time for hybrid threats from Russia

The EU Council imposed sanctions against 16 individuals and 3 legal entities for destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation abroad. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry to the EU.

News of the World • December 16, 02:53 PM • 16679 views

Britain imposes the largest package of sanctions against Russia in the last year

The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.

War • November 7, 11:33 AM • 16861 views

Another 1,200 cases of monkeypox detected in Africa over the week

According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.

News of the World • August 18, 05:37 PM • 26305 views

Mali rebels say they have killed and wounded dozens of Wagnerians - Reuters

In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.

News of the World • July 28, 07:37 AM • 25989 views

The United States imposed sanctions against 2 companies from the Central African Republic for helping PKV Wagner

The United States has imposed sanctions on two organizations in the Central African Republic for supporting the destabilizing activities of the russian-backed Wagner group in Africa.

News of the World • May 31, 02:39 AM • 29747 views

Junta leader declared winner in Chad's presidential election

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.

Politics • May 10, 03:52 AM • 28976 views

Russia uses Africa as a base for biolabs - RLI

Russia has deployed military biological laboratories in Africa, including near the border with Chad in the Central African Republic, probably to study and potentially use as weapons viral diseases not typical of Russia.

War • May 9, 12:28 AM • 25850 views

US imposes sanctions on Russian and Central African companies

The United States imposed sanctions against a Russian company (Broker Expert LLC) and a company from the Central African Republic (Bois Rouge SARLU) for facilitating Russia's malicious activities and supporting the Wagner Group in the CAR.

War • March 8, 11:39 PM • 59494 views

russia is forming mercenary units to support African dictators - The National Resistance Center

russia is creating an "African corps" of mercenaries to support dictators in Togo, Libya, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic, as well as to strengthen its influence in the Sahel and Central Africa.

News of the World • February 24, 02:00 PM • 38987 views