The EU Council imposed sanctions against 16 individuals and 3 legal entities for destabilizing actions of the Russian Federation
abroad. The restrictions include asset freezes and a ban on entry to the EU.
The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions
will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.
According to the CDC, 1,200 new cases of mpox were reported in the African Union this week. Since the beginning of the year, the
total number of infections has reached 18,737, with 541 deaths.
In northern Mali, rebels reported the killing and wounding of dozens of soldiers and mercenaries from the Wagner PMC. The Malian
army confirmed the loss of two soldiers, and Russian bloggers reported the deaths of at least 20 Wagnerites.
The United States has imposed sanctions on two organizations in the Central African Republic for supporting the destabilizing
activities of the russian-backed Wagner group in Africa.
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary
results.
Russia has deployed military biological laboratories in Africa, including near the border with Chad in the Central African
Republic, probably to study and potentially use as weapons viral diseases not typical of Russia.
The United States imposed sanctions against a Russian company (Broker Expert LLC) and a company from the Central African Republic
(Bois Rouge SARLU) for facilitating Russia's malicious activities and supporting the Wagner Group in the CAR.
russia is creating an "African corps" of mercenaries to support dictators in Togo, Libya, Burkina Faso and the Central African
Republic, as well as to strengthen its influence in the Sahel and Central Africa.