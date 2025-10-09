$41.400.09
UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The United Nations is facing a liquidity crisis that will lead to a quarter reduction of peacekeeping troops in nine operations worldwide. This decision is due to a lack of funds, and future funding from the US remains uncertain.

UN to cut a quarter of peacekeepers in nine global hotspots due to lack of funds

The United Nations is facing a liquidity crisis, forcing it to cut a significant number of its peacekeeping troops worldwide. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE and Euronews.

Details

Earlier, high-ranking UN officials confirmed that the organization would cut the number of peacekeepers in nine operations around the world by a quarter. This will happen in the coming months. The decision is due to a lack of funds. As is known, the United States is promoting President Trump's "America First" vision, so the future of US funding remains uncertain.

We will have to repatriate approximately 25% of our peacekeeping troops and police, as well as their equipment. This will also affect a large number of civilian personnel missions.

- an official told the media on condition of anonymity.

A representative of the organization also stated that missions should "identify cost reductions equivalent to 15% of their budgets, which will be implemented within nine months."

For reference

Among the countries where the UN has peacekeeping missions are Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, and Kosovo. Each of the 193 UN member states is legally obliged to pay its share of peacekeeping missions.

Recall

The United Nations has completed its review of the 2026 budget estimate, proposing expenditure cuts of more than $500 million.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
South Sudan
United Nations
Lebanon
Donald Trump
Central African Republic
United States
Kosovo
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Cyprus