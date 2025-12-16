Russia is intensifying its activities in Africa through language, education, and information projects, creating an environment of Africans loyal to the Kremlin and Russian-speaking. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

The inaugural conference of the Pan-African Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature was held in Cairo. The event served as a platform for creating a new organization, defining its agenda, and discussing projects for spreading the Russian language in Africa.

The event coincided with the intensification of Russian information operations in Africa. In September 2023, Moscow created the "African Initiative" – an "information agency" based on a network that emerged after the collapse of the "Wagner" terrorist group. The organization immediately opened offices in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, where pro-Russian juntas hold power. - stated in the FISU post.

It is noted that the agency is headed by FSB employee Artem Kureev, and his deputy is Anna Zamaraeva, a former employee of the "Wagner" press service.

The structure focuses on training local journalists, attracting Africans to education in the Russian Federation, informational support for Russian arms trade, and promoting the activities of the "African Corps." - reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

St. Petersburg State University is actively developing partnership projects with African countries, and at the conference, it declared the priority of creating a professional infrastructure for Russian language teachers.

Earlier, the university solidified its role as a conductor of the state ideology of the Russian Federation after publishing a dictionary of the state language. Its compilers participated in changing the Russian constitution and were part of Putin's support team in the elections.

South Africa investigates its citizens' involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine

At the same time, in the Russian-African information space, attention to the deployment of the African Corps in the Central African Republic has increased. This mercenary formation, controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense, is actively building up its military presence in the region.

Earlier, militants of this unit were noted for crimes in Mali. Under racist slogans, they raped, tortured, and took local residents hostage, hiding behind the rhetoric of fighting terrorism and friendly Russian assistance.

Recall

The CPD reports on the intensification of Russia's recruitment campaign in Iran to replenish troops. Iranians are offered 20,000 dollars in "signing bonuses" and 2,000 dollars monthly for joining the Russian army.

Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJ