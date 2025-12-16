$42.190.08
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 1618 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
09:58 PM • 2622 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
09:35 PM • 908 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 15, 07:26 PM • 11434 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 37194 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 33887 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 28108 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 25590 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 40363 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizensDecember 15, 03:50 PM • 4932 views
ATESH agents report pressure on the Russian command due to missed deadlines for Kupyansk and PokrovskDecember 15, 05:53 PM • 8914 views
Trump invited Slovak Prime Minister Fico to the US to sign a nuclear dealDecember 15, 06:12 PM • 5694 views
"Out of control": Turkey shot down a drone over the Black SeaVideoDecember 15, 06:32 PM • 5542 views
Trump said he had a personal conversation with Putin10:21 PM • 7444 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 40360 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 37329 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 44768 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 92183 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 109944 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 29035 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 46207 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 47075 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 51201 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 86041 views
Russia launches new influence network in Africa through language and education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The Pan-African Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature was founded in Cairo, coinciding with the intensification of Russian information operations in Africa. Russia is creating structures to promote the Russian language and ideology, using mercenary formations.

Russia launches new influence network in Africa through language and education

Russia is intensifying its activities in Africa through language, education, and information projects, creating an environment of Africans loyal to the Kremlin and Russian-speaking. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

The inaugural conference of the Pan-African Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature was held in Cairo. The event served as a platform for creating a new organization, defining its agenda, and discussing projects for spreading the Russian language in Africa.

The event coincided with the intensification of Russian information operations in Africa. In September 2023, Moscow created the "African Initiative" – an "information agency" based on a network that emerged after the collapse of the "Wagner" terrorist group. The organization immediately opened offices in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, where pro-Russian juntas hold power.

- stated in the FISU post.

It is noted that the agency is headed by FSB employee Artem Kureev, and his deputy is Anna Zamaraeva, a former employee of the "Wagner" press service. 

The structure focuses on training local journalists, attracting Africans to education in the Russian Federation, informational support for Russian arms trade, and promoting the activities of the "African Corps."

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

St. Petersburg State University is actively developing partnership projects with African countries, and at the conference, it declared the priority of creating a professional infrastructure for Russian language teachers.

Earlier, the university solidified its role as a conductor of the state ideology of the Russian Federation after publishing a dictionary of the state language. Its compilers participated in changing the Russian constitution and were part of Putin's support team in the elections.

South Africa investigates its citizens' involvement in Russia's war in Ukraine06.11.25, 08:29 • 5046 views

At the same time, in the Russian-African information space, attention to the deployment of the African Corps in the Central African Republic has increased. This mercenary formation, controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defense, is actively building up its military presence in the region.

Earlier, militants of this unit were noted for crimes in Mali. Under racist slogans, they raped, tortured, and took local residents hostage, hiding behind the rhetoric of fighting terrorism and friendly Russian assistance.

Recall

The CPD reports on the intensification of Russia's recruitment campaign in Iran to replenish troops. Iranians are offered 20,000 dollars in "signing bonuses" and 2,000 dollars monthly for joining the Russian army.

Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJ01.12.25, 20:29 • 7209 views

Vita Zelenetska

