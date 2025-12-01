Sudan opens its doors to Russia: Khartoum offers Moscow its first naval base in Africa – WSJ

Photo: britannica.com

Sudan's military government has offered Russia its first naval base on the African continent – a facility on the Red Sea coast that could give Moscow strategic access to key international trade routes. This was reported by Sudanese government officials familiar with the negotiations, informs WSJ, writes UNN.

Under the terms of the 25-year proposal, presented to the Russians in October, Moscow would be able to station up to 300 troops and moor four ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan or another facility in the region. The package also includes permits for mineral extraction in the country, which is Africa's third-largest gold producer.

In fact, Russia gets the opportunity to control maritime traffic near the Suez Canal, through which 12% of world trade passes.

The Sudanese regime, which is waging a fierce war against the Rapid Support Forces, seeks to obtain modern Russian air defense systems and other weapons on preferential terms in return.

Sudan needs new supplies, but a deal with Russia could create problems with the US and the EU – said a Sudanese military representative in a comment to The Wall Street Journal.

The prospect of a Russian base on the Red Sea seriously worries Washington, which has been curbing the growing influence of Moscow and Beijing in Africa for years. American officials warn that a new base would allow the Russian fleet to operate longer in the Mediterranean and Indian Oceans and expand its power projection capabilities. One senior US official stressed that such a base "could give Russia the ability to act with impunity."

The Sudanese government has not yet commented on the details of the potential agreement.

