UN demands access to Sudan's Al-Fashir after reports of mass atrocities
The UN insists on immediate access to the city of Al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur. There, after its capture by the Rapid Support Forces, witnesses report executions, detentions, and rapes.
The United Nations is pushing for urgent access to the city of Al-Fashir in Sudan's Darfur, where witnesses report executions, detentions, and rapes after the Rapid Support Forces captured the settlement last month. This was stated by UN humanitarian aid chief Tom Fletcher, according to Reuters, writes UNN.
According to Fletcher, the humanitarian operation will be extremely difficult, as the city is effectively considered a "crime scene" that will require further investigations. He emphasized that access to Al-Fashir is necessary "so that humanitarian workers can enter the city and survivors can leave it."
Fletcher said that negotiations with security forces are "extremely delicate," but he hopes that humanitarian missions will be allowed in the coming days or weeks.
