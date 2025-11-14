Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
04:09 PM • 1832 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 5208 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 8038 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 9320 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 11294 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 22898 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19755 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44785 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30475 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55237 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 62982 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM • 30836 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25085 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 17003 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14932 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22899 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 19757 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 14985 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 44787 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 274778 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Denys Shmyhal
Herman Halushchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 22885 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 8706 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 25147 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 83639 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79489 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
The Diplomat

Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

The UN refugee agency reported tens of thousands missing after the capture of El Fasher in Darfur. 10,236 new displaced persons were registered between November 9 and 12, bringing the total to 99,128.

Tens of thousands of people disappeared in Sudan after the capture of El Fasher, UN calls for investigation

Since the capture of El Fasher, Darfur, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) military formations, tens of thousands of people are considered missing, the UN Refugee Agency reported on Friday, according to Reuters, Anadolu Ajansı, and UNN.

Details

Since the city's capture by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), tens of thousands of people who fled the Sudanese city of El Fasher are considered missing. The UN Refugee Agency expressed concern for their safety following reports of rape, killings, and other abuses by the fleeing individuals.

In its statement, the UN agency reported that its displacement tracking system recorded 10,236 new people who fled the city between November 9 and 12, bringing the total number of displaced persons to 99,128.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) emphasized that these figures remain preliminary, as the situation remains unstable and displacement is accelerating due to continued instability.

People fleeing the city report civilians being shot in the streets and attacked by drones. Field reports from Darfur describe women gathering wild leaves and berries to make soup.

Jacqueline Wilma Parlevliet, head of the UNHCR office in Port Sudan, confirmed that only about 10,000 people had been registered at arrival points such as Tawila.

She said the following:

A significant number of people on the move are stuck somewhere, unable to move further due to danger, the risk of being sent back to Al-Fashir, or because there are very vulnerable people among them.

- stated the head of the UNHCR office in Port Sudan during a press conference in Geneva.

One of the most devastating conflicts in modern Africa

The famine-stricken city of El Fasher was the last stronghold of the Sudanese army in the vast western region of Darfur before it fell to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on October 26, after an 18-month siege.

The RSF now controls all five states of Darfur, while the army retains control over most of the country's 13 other states, including Khartoum.

The bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has claimed at least 40,000 lives and left nearly 12 million people homeless, according to the World Health Organization.

Recall

Marco Rubio called on the world to stop supplying weapons to Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, accused of mass killings.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have accepted the US and Arab states' proposal for a humanitarian ceasefire and are ready for negotiations.

UN leaders condemn horrific mass killings in Sudan30.10.25, 23:04 • 3717 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Geneva
World Health Organization
Africa
Sudan