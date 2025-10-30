UN leaders condemn horrific mass killings in Sudan

$42.080.01
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 22404 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 17621 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 22364 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49577 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10014 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 26597 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24340 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27939 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 19096 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35616 views
India's largest refinery seeks supplies from America after US sanctions against Russia - BloombergOctober 30, 11:55 AM • 9652 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in ChinaOctober 30, 12:42 PM • 10573 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflictOctober 30, 03:14 PM • 16636 views
Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social media03:42 PM • 4264 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35751 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?

Exclusive

October 30, 11:00 AM • 49581 views
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49581 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 49417 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto

Exclusive

October 29, 12:54 PM • 110840 views
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 110840 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 100310 views
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 2056 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 40925 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 47378 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 70866 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 74565 views
UN leaders condemn horrific mass killings in Sudan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Emergency Security Council meeting criticizes killings of civilians in El Fasher.

UN leaders condemn horrific mass killings in Sudan

Diplomats and high-ranking UN officials, speaking at the UN Security Council, condemned the mass killings committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher after the Sudanese city "returned to an even darker hell" following its capture by the paramilitary group over the weekend, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Widespread reports of ethnically motivated killings in recent days prompted the UK, as the UN representative for Sudan, to convene an emergency meeting of the Security Council in New York on Thursday.

People fleeing El Fasher arrive in Tawila after the city was captured by RSF militias on Sunday.

"The situation is simply horrific," Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, told the meeting. "Last week, the UN Human Rights Office documented widespread and serious human rights violations in and around El Fasher. These include credible reports of mass killings in various locations and extrajudicial executions during house-to-house searches, as well as attempts by civilians to flee the city.

"Communication is cut off. The situation is chaotic." In this context, it is difficult to estimate the number of civilian casualties. Despite commitments to protect civilians, the reality is that no one feels safe in El Fasher. There is no safe route for civilians to leave the city."

Pobee added: "External support fuels the conflict. Weapons and fighters continue to flow into Sudan, further exacerbating an already desperate situation."

Tom Fletcher, Deputy Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, told the meeting: "El Fasher, already a place of catastrophic human suffering, has plunged into an even darker hell."

Fletcher condemned reports of the killing of nearly 500 people at the Saudi maternity hospital and said tens of thousands of people were fleeing to Tawila, where civilians, mostly women and children, face extortion, violence and abductions.

In its statement, the Security Council said that recent events in El Fasher had a devastating impact on civilians, and that council members "condemned reports of atrocities committed by the RSF against civilians, including extrajudicial executions and arbitrary detentions."

UN discovers British military equipment in Sudan used by forces accused of genocide28.10.25, 21:49 • 7260 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
The Diplomat
United Nations Security Council
The Guardian
United Nations
New York City
Great Britain
Sudan