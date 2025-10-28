British-made military equipment used by militants of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group – a formation accused of mass killings and ethnic cleansing – has been found in Sudan. This is stated in two dossiers reviewed by the UN Security Council, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

According to the materials, among the seized weapons are British-made small arms systems and engines for armored personnel carriers, which were found at the sites of hostilities in Sudan. This raised a new wave of questions for the UK government and its arms export policy – especially to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has been repeatedly accused of transferring weapons to RSF militants, despite international sanctions.

According to sources, British engines, designed for UAE-made armored vehicles, continued to be exported to the Emirates, even after cases of similar equipment being used in Libya and Yemen were recorded, which is a direct violation of the UN arms embargo.

Two dossiers, dated June 2024 and March 2025, contain detailed testimonies and photos with evidence of "UAE support" for the RSF, collected by the Sudanese military. They are already being considered by Security Council experts as potential materials for a future investigation.

The fact that London continued to approve arms exports to the region, despite the risk of their use in a conflict that led to the largest humanitarian catastrophe of modern times, has drawn sharp criticism among diplomats.

Experts emphasize: if the UN information is confirmed, it could call into question the UK's compliance with its own obligations regarding arms export control and its responsibility under international law.

