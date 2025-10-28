Five IFRC volunteers killed in Sudan while distributing food

Five volunteers of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies died in Sudan while distributing food. Three more are considered missing. This is stated in the IFRC statement, UNN reports.

Details

"The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies expresses horror, shock and deep sadness over the murder of five Sudanese Red Crescent (SRC) volunteers who were performing their duties on October 27 in the city of Bara, North Kordofan. Three more volunteers are still considered missing. The Sudanese Red Crescent team was on an official mission as part of a food distribution group in the city of Bara," the statement said.

The organization noted that the volunteers were wearing appropriate vests, which should provide them with full protection, and had identification cards issued by the local branch.

The circumstances of their death are not specified.

Recall

