Key Sudanese city falls after 18-month siege: militants take control

After a year and a half of siege, the strategic city of Al-Fashir in the Darfur region came under the control of the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF). Amid reports of mass killings of civilians, ethnic violence, and a humanitarian catastrophe, Sudan is experiencing one of the most tragic episodes of its civil war. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

After three days of intense fighting, the RSF announced the capture of the 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the city center. Videos they distributed show armed militants celebrating victory near the garrison under the flag of the Sudanese army. This effectively means the establishment of full RSF control over Darfur – a region where the US has already accused the group of genocide.

After the capture of the city, communication was lost – a typical RSF tactic after establishing power. According to the UN, the group previously killed 10,000 to 15,000 people in the city of Al-Geneina, as well as hundreds of people during new ethnic cleansing operations. Field medics report that in Al-Fashir itself, dozens of unarmed civilians were executed by the RSF within hours of the garrison's fall.

Thousands of people remain trapped in the city. Sky News sources note that diplomatic channels are still trying to agree on a humanitarian corridor for civilian evacuation.

Darfur Governor Mini Minnawi, an ally of government forces, stated that "the fall of Al-Fashir does not mean surrender to violence and corruption" and called for an international investigation into the mass killings.

Despite RSF claims of "complete victory," pockets of Sudanese army resistance still hold part of the western districts of the city. According to eyewitnesses, most of the civilian population is concentrated there, trying to escape the new wave of violence.

People started fleeing en masse when the fighting focused near the Al-Daraja district. It was pure chaos – said humanitarian worker Adam Al-Rashid, who left the city the day before its fall.

Al-Fashir became the last symbol of government forces' resistance in Darfur. Its fall paves the way for full RSF dominance in the region – with catastrophic consequences for the civilian population.

