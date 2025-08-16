$41.450.06
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 34790 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 24227 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 22635 views
Trump and Putin met in Alaska
August 15, 06:26 PM • 24839 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 94438 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 151123 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 82136 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 142969 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56012 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Israel in talks to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Israel is negotiating with South Sudan regarding the possible resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza. The Palestinian Authority categorically rejects this idea, calling it unacceptable.

Israel in talks to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan - Reuters

Israel is discussing with South Sudan the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza, but the Palestinian Authority has already stated that it considers such an idea unacceptable. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that no agreement has been reached yet, but the topic was discussed during meetings between Israeli officials and South Sudan's Foreign Minister Monde Semaya Kumba, who visited Israel in July.

If this plan is implemented, it would mean the displacement of residents from Gaza, which has been at the epicenter of armed conflict with Israel for almost two years, to South Sudan – a country that itself suffers from years of political and ethnic violence

- the publication emphasizes.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently refraining from commenting on this information. At the same time, a spokesman for the US State Department, when asked about possible support for this plan, said: "We do not comment on private diplomatic negotiations."

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan dismissed previous reports about this plan as "unfounded."

The Palestinian Authority has categorically rejected any ideas of forced or voluntary resettlement. PLO Executive Committee member Wasel Abu Yousef stated that such plans are perceived as a repetition of the "Nakba" — the mass expulsion of 1948.

Israel begins construction of a settlement that will "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state15.08.25, 07:16 • 7868 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
South Sudan
Palestinian National Authority
United States Department of State
Reuters
Gaza City
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine