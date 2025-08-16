Israel in talks to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan - Reuters

Israel is discussing with South Sudan the possibility of resettling Palestinians from Gaza, but the Palestinian Authority has already stated that it considers such an idea unacceptable. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that no agreement has been reached yet, but the topic was discussed during meetings between Israeli officials and South Sudan's Foreign Minister Monde Semaya Kumba, who visited Israel in July.

If this plan is implemented, it would mean the displacement of residents from Gaza, which has been at the epicenter of armed conflict with Israel for almost two years, to South Sudan – a country that itself suffers from years of political and ethnic violence - the publication emphasizes.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs are currently refraining from commenting on this information. At the same time, a spokesman for the US State Department, when asked about possible support for this plan, said: "We do not comment on private diplomatic negotiations."

In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan dismissed previous reports about this plan as "unfounded."

The Palestinian Authority has categorically rejected any ideas of forced or voluntary resettlement. PLO Executive Committee member Wasel Abu Yousef stated that such plans are perceived as a repetition of the "Nakba" — the mass expulsion of 1948.

Israel begins construction of a settlement that will "bury" the idea of a Palestinian state