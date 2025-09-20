Combat drone attacks mosque in Sudan: 78 dead, dozens injured
Kyiv • UNN
A combat drone strike on a mosque in western Sudan killed 78 people and injured 20 others. Responsibility is attributed to the Rapid Support Forces group, which denies its involvement.
78 people died and 20 more were injured as a result of a combat drone strike on a mosque in western Sudan. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF) is blamed for the bloodshed in the city of Al-Fashir, although the group itself does not admit this.
This week, the RSF launched a new offensive on Al-Fashir, which they have been storming for over a year. This included fierce attacks on Abu Shouk, a camp for displaced persons near the city
It is indicated that satellite images show that RSF units now control a significant part of the camp.
Recall
In July, Doctors Without Borders reported mass ethnically motivated acts of violence in Sudan, including killings, sexual violence, and abductions. The region around Al-Fashir was particularly affected, where thousands of people were forced to flee.
Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan24.06.25, 19:14 • 4161 view