Combat drone attacks mosque in Sudan: 78 dead, dozens injured

78 people died and 20 more were injured as a result of a combat drone strike on a mosque in western Sudan. This was reported by the BBC, informs UNN.

It is noted that the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF) is blamed for the bloodshed in the city of Al-Fashir, although the group itself does not admit this.

This week, the RSF launched a new offensive on Al-Fashir, which they have been storming for over a year. This included fierce attacks on Abu Shouk, a camp for displaced persons near the city