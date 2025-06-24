Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 13170 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 32599 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 58180 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 95694 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 105160 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 84647 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 62814 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 67749 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60873 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 324564 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
57%
745mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 98821 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 124954 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91269 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 48739 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 42523 views
Publications
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"03:24 PM • 15560 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 42796 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 49008 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 91537 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 125222 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 12169 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 20974 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 106290 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 184426 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 306207 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

More than 40 civilians, including children and medical workers, were killed in the bombing of Al-Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan province. According to the human rights group Emergency Lawyers, an army drone was responsible for the attack.

Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan

Attack on Al-Mudshlad Hospital in West Kordofan, a region near the front line of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

UNN reports with reference to Europa Press, EFE and ORF.

Details

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday condemned the deaths of more than 40 civilians as a result of the bombing of a hospital in Sudan.

The attack occurred at Al-Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan province, near the front. There, the Sudanese army is fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has been ongoing since April 2023.

Another horrific attack on the healthcare system in Sudan, this time on Al-Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan, claimed the lives of more than 40 civilians, including children and healthcare workers, and left dozens wounded

- stated agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

We cannot say it louder: attacks on healthcare must stop everywhere

- he stated on his social media account X.

According to the human rights group Emergency Lawyers, an army drone was responsible for the attack.

Recall

The two sides in Sudan have been fighting since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023. Since then, tens of thousands of people have died, and about 13 million have been forced to leave their homes due to the violence, which has turned the country into the scene of the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
World Health Organization
Sudan
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9