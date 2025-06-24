Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan

Attack on Al-Mudshlad Hospital in West Kordofan, a region near the front line of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday condemned the deaths of more than 40 civilians as a result of the bombing of a hospital in Sudan.

The attack occurred at Al-Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan province, near the front. There, the Sudanese army is fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has been ongoing since April 2023.

Another horrific attack on the healthcare system in Sudan, this time on Al-Mujlad Hospital in West Kordofan, claimed the lives of more than 40 civilians, including children and healthcare workers, and left dozens wounded - stated agency Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

We cannot say it louder: attacks on healthcare must stop everywhere - he stated on his social media account X.

According to the human rights group Emergency Lawyers, an army drone was responsible for the attack.

The two sides in Sudan have been fighting since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023. Since then, tens of thousands of people have died, and about 13 million have been forced to leave their homes due to the violence, which has turned the country into the scene of the worst humanitarian catastrophe on the planet.