Drone attack in Sudan jeopardizes reopening of Khartoum airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

A series of explosions, likely caused by drone attacks, occurred near Khartoum International Airport ahead of its scheduled reopening. The incident raised concerns about security and stability in the region, which had only just begun to recover from a protracted conflict.

Drone attack in Sudan jeopardizes reopening of Khartoum airport

On the eve of the planned opening of Khartoum International Airport in Sudan, a series of explosions occurred, likely caused by drone attacks. The incident raised concerns about security and stability in the region, which had only just begun to recover from a prolonged conflict. This was reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of Monday to Tuesday, powerful explosions rocked the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. According to eyewitnesses, drones circled over the city, after which several strikes occurred near the international airport between 06:00 and 08:00 Kyiv time. The airport was scheduled to resume operations tomorrow after more than a two-year hiatus caused by the war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Over 40 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan24.06.25, 19:14 • 4275 views

According to Sudanese media, at least eight explosions were recorded near the airport. Journalists suggest that "kamikaze drones" may have been used in the attack. The Sudan Tribune reported that plumes of smoke rose over the airport, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

Khartoum Airport after one of the shellings during the war
Khartoum Airport after one of the shellings during the war

Representatives of the Sudanese army stated that some of the drones were shot down, but there is no official information about casualties or the scale of destruction yet.

Doctors Without Borders report recorded mass violence against civilians in Sudan03.07.25, 21:45 • 2128 views

Omdurman, a city north of Khartoum where a number of strategic military facilities are located, was also hit. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

These events occurred against the backdrop of a gradual return to peaceful life in the capital. After the army's counteroffensive and the regaining of control over the city, more than 800,000 people have already returned to Khartoum. The government has launched a large-scale reconstruction campaign, moving the administration from Port Sudan back to the capital.

However, a significant part of the infrastructure remains destroyed, and millions of residents still suffer from power outages and periodic drone attacks. The attack near the airport was the third in the last week, indicating the fragility of the situation and the difficulty of returning to stability.

Combat drone attacks mosque in Sudan: 78 dead, dozens injured20.09.25, 03:23 • 5100 views

Stepan Haftko

